E&R to Showcase Glass Substrates and Advanced Technologies at SEMICON Taiwan 2024 (Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/
E&R (8027.TWO), an Advanced Laser & Plasma Provider, marks its 30th anniversary with significant advancements in technology and research. At SEMICON Taiwan 2024, E&R will present several core themes, including Glass Substrates as a critical material for next-generation Advanced packaging, Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP), along with their latest laser and plasma Technologies, and Raman inspection solutions for Advanced packaging processes. Glass Substrate Solutions & Ecosystem Leveraging its self-developed TGV technology, E&R has formed the E-Core System Glass Substrate ecosystem, a consortium of top-tier local SEMICONductor equipment, vision and inspection equipment providers, SEMICONductor materials, and key component manufacturers.
