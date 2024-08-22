LexLegis ai Transforms Legal Research with AI in India and is Set to Expand Globally

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024).ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in theprofession MUMBAI,, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/.ai is revolutionizing thelandscapeits cutting-edge AI-powered platform, designed to meet the complex demands of thesystem. By transforming laboriousinto mere seconds,.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in theprofession. Leveraging a vast in-house corpus of over 20 billion tokens worth of data, derived from more than 10 milliondocuments, it provides concise and meaningful answers toqueriesunparalleled speed and precision. This repository has been created over the last 25 years by the founders internally.