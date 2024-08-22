LexLegis.ai Transforms Legal Research with AI in India and is Set to Expand Globally (Di giovedì 22 agosto 2024) LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the Legal profession MUMBAI, India, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
LexLegis.ai is revolutionizing the Legal landscape with its cutting-edge AI-powered platform, designed to meet the complex demands of the Indian Legal system. By transforming laborious Legal Research into mere seconds, LexLegis.ai sets new benchmarks for efficiency and accuracy in the Legal profession. Leveraging a vast in-house corpus of over 20 billion tokens worth of data, derived from more than 10 million Indian Legal documents, it provides concise and meaningful answers to Legal queries with unparalleled speed and precision. This repository has been created over the last 25 years by the founders internally.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
