LIVE Gottardi Menegatti-Muller Tillmann Europei beach volley 2024 in DIRETTA | tedesche avanti nel primo set 9-12

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di sabato 17 agosto 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA15-18 In rete il cut shot dida destra 15-17 Line shotda destra 15-16 Fallo in palleggio14-16 Line shotda destra 13-16 Errore al servizio Italia 13-15 Line shotda sinistra 12-15 Vincente11-15 Difesa e contrattacco vincente di11-14 Errore al servizio Italia 11-13 Cut shotdal centro 10-13 Vincentedal centro 10-12di seconda intenzione 9-12 Parallela dida destra 9-11 180 gradi die tocco vincente 8-11 Cut shotdal centro 7-11 Outdopo una ricezione problematica 7-10 Cut shot7-9 Cut shot6-9 Paralleladal centro 6-8 Diagonale da sinistra di5-8 Cut shot5-7 Errore al servizio Germania 4-7 Vincenteda centro 3-5 Diagonaleda destra 2-5 Errore al ...