Dominic Sessa interpreterà Anthony Bourdain nel biopic (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Dominic Sessa interpreterà Anthony Bourdain nel biopic Variety riporta la notizia che Dominic Sessa è in trattative per interpretare Anthony Bourdain, il famoso chef e documentarista di viaggio, in un film biografico in produzione presso la Star Thrower Entertainment e che si intitolerà Tony. Si dice che anche A24 sia in trattative con il regista e co-sceneggiatore di Matt Johnson per dirigere il progetto. La sceneggiatura del film è stata scritta da Lou Howe e Todd Bartels. A24 è in trattative per produrre con Trevor White e Tim White sotto la loro bandiera Star Thrower, insieme a Johnson e Matthew Miller. Emily Rose sarà la produttrice esecutiva.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
