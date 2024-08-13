Dominic Sessa interpreterà Anthony Bourdain nel biopic

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024)nelVariety riporta la notizia cheè in trattative per interpretare, il famoso chef e documentarista di viaggio, in un film biografico in produzione presso la Star Thrower Entertainment e che si intitolerà Tony. Si dice che anche A24 sia in trattative con il regista e co-sceneggiatore di Matt Johnson per dirigere il progetto. La sceneggiatura del film è stata scritta da Lou Howe e Todd Bartels. A24 è in trattative per produrre con Trevor White e Tim White sotto la loro bandiera Star Thrower, insieme a Johnson e Matthew Miller. Emily Rose sarà la produttrice esecutiva.