Sam Roberts | Top WWE Superstar tradirà Cody Rhodes heel turn in arrivo

(Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) WWE SmackDown attualmente ha diversi top babyface. Sam, noto analista WWE ora pensa che una di questepresto diventeràe attaccherà. Lain questione non è altri che Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter ha aiutato The American Nightmare nella sua faida con la Bloodline di Solo Sikoa. Venerdì scorso a SmackDown, l’Undisputed WWE Champion ha detto a Owens che gli piacerebbe difendere il suo titolo contro di lui a Bash in Berlin. Sebbene l’ex Universal Champion inizialmente abbia rifiutato l’opportunità, affermando di non meritarla, ha accettato con riluttanza dopo aver discusso l’argomento con il General Manager di SmackDown Nick Aldis. Parlando nel suo podcast Notsam Wrestling, l’analista WWE Samha previsto che Owens diventeràdopo aver perso contronella capitale tedesca e attaccherà il suo ex alleato.