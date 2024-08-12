Sam Roberts: “Top WWE Superstar tradirà Cody Rhodes, heel turn in arrivo” (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) WWE SmackDown attualmente ha diversi top babyface. Sam Roberts, noto analista WWE ora pensa che una di queste Superstar presto diventerà heel e attaccherà Cody Rhodes. La Superstar in questione non è altri che Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter ha aiutato The American Nightmare nella sua faida con la Bloodline di Solo Sikoa. Venerdì scorso a SmackDown, l’Undisputed WWE Champion ha detto a Owens che gli piacerebbe difendere il suo titolo contro di lui a Bash in Berlin. Sebbene l’ex Universal Champion inizialmente abbia rifiutato l’opportunità, affermando di non meritarla, ha accettato con riluttanza dopo aver discusso l’argomento con il General Manager di SmackDown Nick Aldis. Parlando nel suo podcast Notsam Wrestling, l’analista WWE Sam Roberts ha previsto che Owens diventerà heel dopo aver perso contro Rhodes nella capitale tedesca e attaccherà il suo ex alleato.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- Pirates superstar predicted to start on mound for Team USA in 2028 Olympics - Baseball is returning to the 2028 Olympics, and if MLB players are allowed to participate, one writer predicts a Pittsburgh Pirates superstar will start the first game on the mound. sportingnews
- Olympics 2024 LIVE: Closing ceremony sees Tom Cruise make showstopping appearance as Team GB arrive home TODAY - THE Olympics finishes today and Team GB have won a total of 65 medals across the past two weeks. The likes of Keely Hodgkinson, Tom Pidcock and Alex Yee won gold for GB while Katarina ... thesun.co.uk
- Olympics 2024 LIVE: Stunning closing ceremony IMMINENT in Paris after GB add to medal haul on final day - THE Olympics finishes today and Team GB have won a total of 65 medals across the past two weeks. The likes of Keely Hodgkinson, Tom Pidcock and Alex Yee won gold for GB while Katarina ... thesun.co.uk
Video Sam RobertsVideo Sam Roberts