Record Night Lignano Sabbiadoro nel Guinness dei Primati

(Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024), la vivace perla della costa adriatica, non splende solo di giorno, ma anche quando cala il sole: è quello che è successo in particolare venerdì 9 agosto, quando la città ha vinto ilWorldper la “- Il Più Grande Bagno Notturno Luminoso del Mondo”. L'evento, gratuito e aperto a tutti su iscrizione, è stato un'occasione unica di festa e di divertimento in compagnia, ma soprattutto una sfida per superare il numerodi partecipanti di “The Most People Lighting LED Lights in a Relay” di 987 persone, conquistato nel 2019 da Yashili International Group in Cina. I partecipanti si sono ritrovati a partire dalle 20 alla Beach Arena - Ufficio 5 di, dove hanno ricevuto in regalo una ciambella LED brandizzata IO SONO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA. Sono stati ben 1.