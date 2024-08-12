Record Night, Lignano Sabbiadoro nel Guinness dei Primati (Di lunedì 12 agosto 2024) Lignano Sabbiadoro, la vivace perla della costa adriatica, non splende solo di giorno, ma anche quando cala il sole: è quello che è successo in particolare venerdì 9 agosto, quando la città ha vinto il Guinness World Record per la “Record Night - Il Più Grande Bagno Notturno Luminoso del Mondo”. L'evento, gratuito e aperto a tutti su iscrizione, è stato un'occasione unica di festa e di divertimento in compagnia, ma soprattutto una sfida per superare il numero Record di partecipanti di “The Most People Lighting LED Lights in a Relay” di 987 persone, conquistato nel 2019 da Yashili International Group in Cina. I partecipanti si sono ritrovati a partire dalle 20 alla Beach Arena - Ufficio 5 di Lignano Sabbiadoro, dove hanno ricevuto in regalo una ciambella LED brandizzata IO SONO FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA. Sono stati ben 1.Leggi tutta la notizia su iltempoNotizie su altre fonti
Video Record NightVideo Record Night