IT TAKES TWO di CanovA feat. Kina & Chiara Vergati è uscito il 2 agosto (Di sabato 10 agosto 2024) Il 31 luglio CanovA ha annunciato “IT TAKES TWO”, il nuovo singolo feat. Kina e Chiara Vergati, fuori da venerdì 2 agosto. Andiamo a saperne di più. CanovA è fuori con “IT TAKES TWO” feat. Kina &; Chiara Vergati “IT TAKES TWO” feat. Kina &; Chiara Vergati è il nuovo singolo di CanovA fuori ovunque per Columbia Records/Sony Music Italy da venerdì 2 agosto 2024. https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/isftkswtpamjgkftgt/ L’estate di “IT TAKES TWO” CanovA, dopo la pubblicazione di “B2B” feat. Asteria, esce in piena estate con “IT TAKES TWO” feat. Kina &; Chiara Vergati. Infatti, si tratta di un brano perfetto per questo periodo dell’anno. La dance è protagonista nei festival e nei dancefloor di tutto il mondo. La collaborazione di CanovA con Kina e Chiara Vergati “IT TAKES TWO” feat.Leggi tutta la notizia su spettacolo.periodicodailyNotizie su altre fonti
- IT TAKES TWO di CanovA feat. Kina & Chiara Vergati è uscito il 2 agosto - IT takes TWO è il nuovo singolo di CanovA feat. Kina & chiara Vergati, uscito il 2 agosto 2024, e rappresenta un brano perfetto per l'estate. spettacolo.periodicodaily
- Olympics 2024 LIVE! Team GB latest on Day 15; Cunningham taekwondo; marathon latest; modern pentathlon updates - There is more diving to enjoy, with Noah Williams and Kyle Kothari are looking to reach the men’s 10m platform final and Erin McNeice attempts to add another climbing medal to Great Britain’s ... standard.co.uk
- China takes titles in artistic swimming and diving to complete dominant 1st week at aquatics worlds - Keeney and Bedggood scored more than 300 points to win by 13 from Italian pair chiara Pellacani and Matteo Santoro. Bronze medals went to Kim Su-ji and Yi Jae-gyeong of South Korea. Keeney’s gold ... msn
Video TAKES TWOVideo TAKES TWO