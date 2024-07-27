TNA: Annunciata la prima difesa del World Title per Nic Nemeth (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Nella scorsa puntata di iMPACT, Nic Nemeth ha aperto lo show per celebrare la sua vittoria del titolo mondiale a Slammiversary. A interrompere il nuovo TNA World Champion ci ha pensato Mustafa Ali, arrabbiato e deluso per la sconfitta (a suo modo di dire, disonesta) rimediata nel PLE contro Mike Bayley, contesa che gli è costato il titolo X-Division. Dopo una discussione tra i due, Ali ha scelto di lanciare una nuova “campagna”, puntando quindi il titolo mondiale. Motivo per il quale la prima difesa di Nemeth sarà la prossima settimana a iMPACT on AXS TV proprio contro Mustafa Ali. Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
