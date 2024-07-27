Alien | Romulus tutto quello che abbiamo scoperto dal panel della Hall H del SDCC

Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilos

(Di sabato 27 luglio 2024)chedalH delCome ci insegna la serie, nello spazio nessuno può sentirti urlare. Questo può anche essere vero, ma nellaH del San Diego Comic-Con, tutti possono sentirti urlare. I festeggiamenti del venerdì nellaH si sono conclusi con uno sguardo speciale ad, il prossimo emozionante capitolosaga die il primo filmserie a essere prodotto sotto la bandiera dei 20th Century Studios, di proprietàDisney. Il regista Fede Álvarez e la maggior parte del cast del film in uscita sono saliti sul palco non solo per discutere di uno dei film horror più attesi dell’anno, ma anche per mostrare alcuni filmati inediti di