Alien: Romulus, tutto quello che abbiamo scoperto dal panel della Hall H del SDCC (Di sabato 27 luglio 2024) Alien: Romulus, tutto quello che abbiamo scoperto dal panel della Hall H del SDCC Come ci insegna la serie Alien, nello spazio nessuno può sentirti urlare. Questo può anche essere vero, ma nella Hall H del San Diego Comic-Con, tutti possono sentirti urlare. I festeggiamenti del venerdì nella Hall H si sono conclusi con uno sguardo speciale ad Alien: Romulus, il prossimo emozionante capitolo della saga di Alien e il primo film della serie a essere prodotto sotto la bandiera dei 20th Century Studios, di proprietà della Disney. Il regista Fede Álvarez e la maggior parte del cast del film in uscita sono saliti sul palco non solo per discutere di uno dei film horror più attesi dell’anno, ma anche per mostrare alcuni filmati inediti di Alien: Romulus.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- Alien: Romulus - Bringing the action back to a Xenomorph-infested spaceship floating in through the cosmos, alien: Romulus is pitched as a classic alien movie. Romulus frees itself of the creative swerves from Ridley ... avclub
- Kagurabachi Chapter 43 SPOILERS Out: Chihiro Saves The Prisoners As Kyora Meets His End; DEETS - With Kyora's senses deteriorated, Chihiro dived back into the Storehouse to save the prisoners before it collapsed. Here’s what we know about Kagurabachi Chapter 43 spoilers and what’s next. pinkvilla
- Christina Hall Accuses Josh Hall Of Unauthorized Access Amid Divorce Proceedings - Christina hall accuses Josh hall of taking items and reactivating security cameras during their divorce, amidst financial disputes and ongoing changes to their professional commitments. pinkvilla
Video Alien RomulusVideo Alien Romulus