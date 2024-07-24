Virtual Artifacts Inc. Unveils Innovative Digital Framework to Solve the Global Media Crisis (Di mercoledì 24 luglio 2024) MONTREAL, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Virtual Artifacts Inc. (VA), a pioneer in information technology, today introduced the Hibe Digital Framework, a comprehensive solution designed to tackle the pressing challenges facing the Global Media ecosystem, such as declining advertising revenue, the spread of misinformation, and shrinking public trust in traditional Media outlets. A newly released white paper titled "Information Media. From Paradigm Shift to a New Digital Framework" explores the roots of the Media Crisis and presents the Hibe Digital Framework as an Innovative approach to bridge the Media gap. Over the past year, VA has refined the Hibe Digital Framework through a robust beta platform (www.hibe.com) that has garnered marked interest from government regulators, Media organizations, and content consumers.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
