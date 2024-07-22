Statement from the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee (Di lunedì 22 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Between 12 July and 19 July 2024, members of the Ad Hoc Creditor Committee of holders of Ukraine's Eurobonds (the "Committee") held confidential discussions with the Ukrainian authorities. The Committee is pleased to have reached a swift and constructive agreement with the Government that is supported by all stakeholders, including the IMF and the Group of Creditors of Ukraine, and we thank the Ukrainian authorities for their collaborative engagement throughout the process. As long-term investors in Ukraine, we are pleased to be able to provide significant debt relief to Ukraine, assist its efforts to regain its access to international capital markets, and support the future reconstruction of the country to the benefit of the Ukrainian people. The Committee is being advised by Weil, Gotshal and Manges (London) LLP and PJT Partners (UK) Ltd.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
