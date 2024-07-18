Emmy 2024 – I Marvel Studios festeggiano le candidature di X-Men ’97, Loki e Echo (Di giovedì 18 luglio 2024) Oggi, l’Academy of Television Arts & Sciences ha annunciato le nomination per la 76esima edizione dei Primetime Emmy Awards. Sono stati nominati molti dei nostri programmi preferiti, inclusi alcuni dei recenti progetti dei Marvel Studios per Disney+, come Loki, X-Men ’97 ed Echo. Loki è candidato per gli eccezionali costumi fantasy/fantascientifici, il fantastico mixaggio sonoro e gli incredibili effetti visivi speciali. X-Men ’97 è in corsa per il miglior programma di animazione, mentre Echo è in corsa per i migliori costumi di fantascienza. Oggi, i Marvel Studios sono andati su Instagram per celebrare le nomination.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
- ‘X-Men ’97’ Lands Animated Program Emmy Nom For Marvel Studios; ‘Ahsoka’ Owns ‘Stars Wars’ Series Noms - marvel Studios and Lucasfilm’s Star Wars were at a lull this year at the Primetime emmy noms with five apiece. deadline
- ‘Such a miss’: Fans react as Emma Stone and Kelsey Grammer snubbed by Emmys - Fans react as Emma Stone and Kelsey Grammer snubbed by emmys - marvel fans were also left disappointed by a lack of recognition for the final season of ‘Loki’ ... msn
- Daily Edition - Visit the post for more. hollywoodreporter
Video Emmy 2024Video Emmy 2024