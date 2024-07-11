One for the Road: il teaser anticipa l'horror tratto dal racconto di Stephen King (Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) In vista della prima mondiale è stato diffuso il teaser trailer di One for the Road, il cortometraggio horror tratto dall'omonimo racconto di Stephen King. In vista della prima mondiale, è stato pubblicato il teaser trailer di One for the Road, un cortometraggio horror di prossima uscita. Il film sarà basato sull'omonimo racconto di Stephen King, pubblicato nel 1978 come parte della sua antologia A volte ritornano (Night Shift). "Quando uno sconosciuto entra in una tavola calda nel cuore della notte, due samaritani amichevoli dimostrano che nessuna buona azione rimane impunita", si legge nella sinossi del cortometraggio. "One for the Road è la storia di due traslocatori che aiutano a malincuore una cameriera ad affrontare uno sconosciuto nel cuore della notte.Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayerNotizie su altre fonti
