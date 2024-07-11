One for the Road | il teaser anticipa l' horror tratto dal racconto di Stephen King

Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

(Di giovedì 11 luglio 2024) In vista della prima mondiale è stato diffuso iltrailer di One for the, il cortometraggiodall'omonimodi. In vista della prima mondiale, è stato pubblicato iltrailer di One for the, un cortometraggiodi prossima uscita. Il film sarà basato sull'omonimodi, pubblicato nel 1978 come parte della sua antologia A volte ritornano (Night Shift). "Quando uno sconosciuto entra in una tavola calda nel cuore della notte, due samaritani amichevoli dimostrano che nessuna buona azione rimane impunita", si legge nella sinossi del cortometraggio. "One for theè la storia di due traslocatori che aiutano a malincuore una cameriera ad affrontare uno sconosciuto nel cuore della notte.