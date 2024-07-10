UCI Cinemas ed il concorso legato al disaster movie Twisters

Leggi tutta la notizia su universalmovies

(Di mercoledì 10 luglio 2024) UCIha lanciato una nuova iniziativa legata all’uscita in sala di, ilcon protagonista Glen Powell. Dal 17 al 28 luglio, infatti, il circuito cinematografico UCImetterà in palio un entusiasmante viaggio di quattro notti per due adulti in Alabama. I due fortunati vincitori, oltre a soggiornare in un hotel a 4 stelle, avranno la possibilità di visitare il Severe Weather Institute di Huntsville per scoprire ogni segreto sui fenomeni meteorologici più imprevedibili. Per partecipare all’estrazione basterà acquistare un biglietto per il film, diretto da Lee Isaac Chung e distribuito da Warner Bros. Pictures, sui canali online del Circuito per le proiezioni dal 17 al 28 luglio e registrarlo sul sito