ELFBAR and LOST MARY unveil industry-leading measures to guarantee vape safety (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
World-leading vaping brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY today highlighted the key role safety evaluation plays in R&D, product development, and advanced manufacturing. Both brands take a holistic approach to safety assurance, which consists of an extensive routine safety evaluation procedure covering 142 tests on e-liquid, 22 on aerosol, and 65 on device materials. While in constant pursuit of higher benchmarks for product safety, the brands are relentlessly exploring new materials, techniques, and ingredients. "At ELFBAR and LOST MARY, tests are run around the clock with an all-around quality control system. In June alone, 4,326 tests were conducted on prefilled e-liquid in new products, and 3,250 on aerosols," said Samuel Young, the brands' R&D Engineering Director, adding that full inspections and spot checks were conducted on 67 product lines in different global markets, including ELFBAR's ELFA PRO and AF5000, and LOST MARY's BM600S.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
