DAVID YURMAN NAMES SEVEN PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADORS (Di martedì 9 luglio 2024) NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
DAVID YURMAN, America's foremost luxury jewelry BRAND, is pleased to announce its partnership with PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, Josh Hart, and Seth Curry as their newest global AMBASSADORS. Building on this momentous announcement, DAVID YURMAN launches an original three-part docuseries, featuring Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Green. Directed by Jeredon O'Conner in partnership with Agency ICA and filmed by Matthew Hayes, each episode centers on the player's journey, how their style is a form of self- expression on and off the court, and what drives their passion for BASKETBALL. Being the BRAND's first long-term partnership with PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS, this initiative is a natural progression in DAVID YURMAN's continued efforts to reinforce its position as a leader in men's jewelry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
DAVID YURMAN, America's foremost luxury jewelry BRAND, is pleased to announce its partnership with PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell, Jalen Green, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kevin Love, Josh Hart, and Seth Curry as their newest global AMBASSADORS. Building on this momentous announcement, DAVID YURMAN launches an original three-part docuseries, featuring Kyle Kuzma, D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Green. Directed by Jeredon O'Conner in partnership with Agency ICA and filmed by Matthew Hayes, each episode centers on the player's journey, how their style is a form of self- expression on and off the court, and what drives their passion for BASKETBALL. Being the BRAND's first long-term partnership with PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL PLAYERS, this initiative is a natural progression in DAVID YURMAN's continued efforts to reinforce its position as a leader in men's jewelry.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Gli anelli sull'uomo, i brand luxury che piacciono alle star - Un'altra icona del fashion system, l'attore Brad Pitt , ha riportato in auge l' anello con sigillo , indossando all'anulare un gioiello David Yurman , che raffigura l'antica ape di Efeso greca. I ... quifinanza
- Gli anelli sull'uomo, i brand luxury che piacciono alle star - Un'altra icona del fashion system, l'attore Brad Pitt , ha riportato in auge l' anello con sigillo , indossando all'anulare un gioiello David Yurman , che raffigura l'antica ape di Efeso greca. I ... quifinanza
Video DAVID YURMANVideo DAVID YURMAN