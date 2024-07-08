The Penguin: rivelata la data d’uscita (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) The Penguin: rivelata la data d’uscita DC Studios e Max hanno confermato che The Penguin sarà presentato in anteprima sulla piattaforma di streaming questo settembre e finalmente abbiamo quella che potrebbe essere una data specifica per il debutto dello show. Sepolta in un recente comunicato stampa di Prime Video per il lancio del trailer di Batman: Caped Crusader c’è la notizia che, “Per quanto riguarda la TV, 6th & Idaho ha prodotto la serie spin-off di Batman, The Penguin, interpretato da Colin Farrell. La serie limitata di otto episodi continua l’epica saga criminale di Batman creata da Reeves e sarà distribuita da Max il 19 settembre.” Cosa aspettarsi da The Penguin? Ambientato nel mondo di The Batman del 2022, The Penguin si concentrerà sul passato di Oswald Cobblepot e mostrerà la sua ascesa al potere nel ventre squallido di Gotham piuttosto che rappresentarlo come un boss affermato.Leggi tutta la notizia su cinefilosNotizie su altre fonti
- The Penguin: rivelata la data d’uscita - DC Studios e Max hanno confermato che The penguin sarà presentato in anteprima sulla piattaforma di streaming questo settembre e finalmente ... cinefilos
- DOC frustrated by “completely avoidable” dog attacks on penguins - Although Wellington City Council recently erected fencing and a sign warning of fines for unleashed dogs, an eyewitness saw a dog near penguin nesting boxes within ... and an easy way for us to do ... doc.govt.nz
- 15 Penguin Drive, Glen Marine, Simons Town - Property24 provides access to publicly available Deeds Office data in compliance with the Deeds Registries Act. Please refer to our Privacy Policy for further ... property24
Video The PenguinVideo The Penguin