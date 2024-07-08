Copenhagen launches new green experience economy initiative, CopenPay (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Copenhagen, Denmark, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
To get tourists to act more sustainably Wonderful Copenhagen is launching a new initiative: Pay for a variety of Copenhagen attractions with climate-friendly actions. There is a need to change the mindset of tourists and encourage green choices. Data show a large willingness as 82% say they want to act sustainably, but only 22% have changed their behaviour.1 This is why Copenhagen's official tourism organisation introduces CopenPay - a new initiative transforming green actions into currency for cultural experiences. It is Copenhagen's ambition to inspire visitors to make conscious green choices and help bridge the large gap between the desire to act sustainably and their actual behaviour. CopenPay rewards actions such as cycling, participating in cleanup efforts, or volunteering at urban farms with access to a variety of enriching experiences and everyday wonders of Copenhagen.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
To get tourists to act more sustainably Wonderful Copenhagen is launching a new initiative: Pay for a variety of Copenhagen attractions with climate-friendly actions. There is a need to change the mindset of tourists and encourage green choices. Data show a large willingness as 82% say they want to act sustainably, but only 22% have changed their behaviour.1 This is why Copenhagen's official tourism organisation introduces CopenPay - a new initiative transforming green actions into currency for cultural experiences. It is Copenhagen's ambition to inspire visitors to make conscious green choices and help bridge the large gap between the desire to act sustainably and their actual behaviour. CopenPay rewards actions such as cycling, participating in cleanup efforts, or volunteering at urban farms with access to a variety of enriching experiences and everyday wonders of Copenhagen.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- World's 50 Best Bars 2023: posizioni 51 - 100 - ...- Guangzhou #75 Bar Cham - Seoul #76 Swift - Londra #77 Velvet - Berlino #78 Analogue Initiative - ...Svanen - Oslo #85 Camparino in Galleria - Milano #86 Nouvelle Vague - Tirana #87 Ruby - Copenhagen #... initalia.virgilio
Video Copenhagen launchesVideo Copenhagen launches