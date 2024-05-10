Fonte : movieplayer di 10 mag 2024 whatsapp

Tom Hiddleston e Willem Dafoe nel biopic sull'alpinista nepalese Tenzing Norgay, che scalò l'Everest nel 1953 (Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Tom Hiddleston e Willem Dafoe si imbarcheranno nel racconto di una delle prime spedizioni di successo sull'Everest raccontando la storia dell'eccezionale alpinista nepalese Tenzing Norgay. Le star Tom Hiddleston e Willem Dafoe alla conquista dell'Everest. I due interpreti saranno protagonisti del biopic su Tenzing Norgay, leggendario alpinista indiano-nepalese che scalò la vetta dell'Everest nel 1953 con Sir Edmund Hillary, diventando uno dei primi uomini ad arrivare sul tetto del mondo. Secondo Variety, Tom Hiddleston ...
