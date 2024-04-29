Billie Eilish in tour - Bologna unica data italiana | biglietti in vendita dal 3 maggio

billie Eilish announces 81-date world tour for Hit Me Hard And Soft - weeks ahead of album release - The World tour. The announcement comes after the publication of a very candid interview billie did for Rolling Stone, where the singer revealed she suffered an existential crisis on her 20th birthday ...

billie Eilish announces international tour for new album - billie Eilish has announced a world tour in support of her new album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, out May 17. This will be Eilish’s third studio album, which her team calls her most daring body of work to ...

billie Eilish coming to Cincinnati for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour. Here's when - Ahead of her album coming out in May, billie Eilish announced a world tour for 2024-25, which includes a stop in Cincinnati.

