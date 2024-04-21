Trent Alexander-Arnold porta il Liverpool in vantaggio con una splendida punizione

Trent Alexander-Arnold porta il Liverpool in vantaggio con una splendida punizione (Di domenica 21 aprile 2024) Fa notizia quanto riportato poco fa sul web: Trent Alexander-Arnold ha portato la sua squadra in vantaggio al Craven Cottage con uno spettacolare calcio di punizione all’incrocio dei pali. Dopo l’errore della scorsa settimana contro il Crystal Palace e l’uscita anticipata dall’Europa League infrasettimanale, la pressione è sulla parte di Jurgen Klopp per riprendersi contro il Fulham. Anche se molti la considererebbero una partita piuttosto semplice per i Reds, i tempi della gara e le numerose assenze per infortunio la rendono una faccenda complicata. Ma Alexander Arnold ha contribuito a calmare i nervi dei tifosi del Liverpool con un calcio di punizione nell’incrocio dei pali della ...
