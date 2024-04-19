The Movie Critic non sarà il decimo e ultimo? film di Tarantino

Notizie Correlate
Dopo aver passato mesi a sviluppare The Movie Critic, Quentin Tarantino avrebbe abbandonato l'idea per passare ad altro visto che riterrebbe lo script troppo debole per farlo essere il suo ultimo ... (movieplayer)
Il progetto incompiuto di Quentin Tarantino: il Critico cinematografico In una sorprendente svolta degli eventi, l’attesissimo decimo e presumibilmente ultimo film di Quentin Tarantino, The Movie ... (pettegolezzicelebrita)
Dopo l'annuncio ufficiale e i rumors sui giornali, pare che il regista abbia smesso di lavorare a quello che sarebbe dovuto essere il suo decimo e ultimo film: ma perché? (vanityfair)
Tarantino cambia idea, salta The Movie Critic come ultimo film
