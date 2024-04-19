The Movie Critic non sarà il decimo e ultimo? film di Tarantino

The Movie

The Movie Critic non sarà il decimo (e ultimo?) film di Tarantino (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) Come rivelato in Esclusiva da Deadline, Quentin Tarantino ha abbandonato The Movie Critic come suo decimo e ultimo progetto. E non per motivi produttivi o di scrittura, ma il regista statunitense ha semplicemente cambiato idea. Tarantino avrebbe avuto Brad Pitt come protagonista principale, il che avrebbe segnato la loro terza collaborazione dopo Bastardi senza gloria e C’era una volta a Hollywood. Circolavano voci secondo cui avrebbero preso parte molti membri del cast dei suoi film passati e la Sony si stava preparando a realizzare il film. Si dice che Tarantino avesse riscritto la sua sceneggiatura, cosa che avrebbe ritardato l’inizio della produzione. Ma essendo il suo decimo e ultimo ...
