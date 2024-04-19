Animation Days omaggia Il Re Leone

Animation Days

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ecodibergamo©

Fonte : ecodibergamo
Animation Days omaggia «Il Re Leone» (Di venerdì 19 aprile 2024) TERZA EDIZIONE. La rassegna dedicata al cinema di animazione torna dal 10 al 12 maggio con tanti ospiti. Andreas Deja, protagonista del «Rinascimento Disney», il character designer Sandro Cleuzo e Bruno Bozzetto.
Leggi tutta la notizia su ecodibergamo

Animation Days omaggia «Il Re Leone»

Animation Days omaggia «Il Re Leone» - Dopo il successo dell’edizione 2023 che ha coinvolto migliaia di famiglie, studenti, appassionati e professionisti, per il 2024 BAD riparte con un grande omaggio ad uno dei capolavori del cinema ...ecodibergamo

AI Animation is being used to target kids on YouTube — and nobody's tracking it - There's already a cottage industry promoting the use of AI to make money off of cheap children's Animations on YouTube, but new AI guidelines don't address it.kare11

NYF Awards for SA's The Animation School and Fastgro Investment Holdings - TV & Film Awards winners have been announced with South Africa’s The Animation School winning a silver and bronze and Fastgro Investment Holdings winning a bronze.Both The Animation School’s awards ...msn

Video di Tendenza
Video Animation Days
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.