Animation Days omaggia «Il Re Leone» - Dopo il successo dell’edizione 2023 che ha coinvolto migliaia di famiglie, studenti, appassionati e professionisti, per il 2024 BAD riparte con un grande omaggio ad uno dei capolavori del cinema ...ecodibergamo

AI Animation is being used to target kids on YouTube — and nobody's tracking it - There's already a cottage industry promoting the use of AI to make money off of cheap children's Animations on YouTube, but new AI guidelines don't address it.kare11

NYF Awards for SA's The Animation School and Fastgro Investment Holdings - TV & Film Awards winners have been announced with South Africa’s The Animation School winning a silver and bronze and Fastgro Investment Holdings winning a bronze.Both The Animation School’s awards ...msn