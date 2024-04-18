The Fantastic 4 | ci sarà anche Norrin Radd - il Silver Surfer originale nel film Marvel?

The Fantastic

The Fantastic 4: ci sarà anche Norrin Radd, il Silver Surfer originale nel film Marvel? (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Oltre alla versione femminile che avrà il volto di Julia Garner, potrebbe comparire anche l'originale Silver Surfer Dopo l'ingresso di Julia Garner nel cast di The Fantastic 4 nei panni di Shalla-Bal, personaggio che nei fumetti assume anche l'identità di Silver Surfer, pare che il reboot dei Marvel Studios includerà anche il personaggio originale, Norrin Radd. A riportarlo è stato il noto scooper Daniel Richtman sul suo blog, anche se quest'ultimo non ha rivelato chi sarebbe stato ingaggiato per la parte. Qualche settimana fa, subito dopo la conferma della Garner, LaKeith Stanfield ha lasciato intendere di essere nel cast proprio nel ruolo di ...
