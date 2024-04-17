Superman | Pruitt Taylor Vince interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film

Notizie Correlate
L'attore Pruitt Taylor Vince sembra abbia ottenuto il ruolo di Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai ... (movieplayer)
Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince sarà Jonathan Kent nel film DC Studios – Lo Spazio Bianco
'The Mentalist' Actor Pruitt Taylor Vince Lands Major Role in 'Superman: Legacy' - Next up for Taylor Vince is a series regular role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. The actor has also appeared on Stranger Things, Marvel's Agents of SHIELD ...popculture
Who did Pruitt Taylor Vince portray in The Walking Dead - Pruitt Taylor Vince, well known for many roles throughout his career, has been cast in James Gunn's Superman.msn
James Gunn’s Superman brings Birdbox star onboard - Birdbox actor Pruitt Taylor Vince will star in the new James Gunn Superman as Jonathan Kent. The Wrap confirms that the veteran actor will play the adopted father, Pa Kent. He’s the one who found the ...msn