Superman | Pruitt Taylor Vince interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film

Superman Pruitt

Superman: Pruitt Taylor Vince interpreterà Jonathan Kent nel film (Di mercoledì 17 aprile 2024) L'attore Pruitt Taylor Vince ha ottenuto il ruolo di Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai fumetti della DC, ci sarà anche Pruitt Taylor Vince con il ruolo di Jonathan Kent. Il sito The Wrap ha infatti pubblicato l'indiscrezione legata alla presenza dell'attore tra gli interpreti del progetto con star David Corenswet nella parte del supereroe. L'attore che interpreterà il padre dell'eroe Pruitt Taylor Vince è famoso per aver recitato in numerosi progetti televisivi come Stranger Things, Heroes: Reborn, The ...
    L'attore Pruitt Taylor Vince sembra abbia ottenuto il ruolo di Jonathan Kent, padre adottivo di Clark, nel film diretto da James Gunn. Nel cast di Superman, il film diretto da James Gunn tratto dai ...

