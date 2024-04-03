Drag Race Italia chiude | Paramount non rinnova per la quarta stagione

Drag Race

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a biccy©

Fonte : biccy
Drag Race Italia chiude, Paramount non rinnova per la quarta stagione (Di mercoledì 3 aprile 2024) RuPaul’s Drag Race è un successo mondiale eppure l’edizione Italiana Drag Race Italia ha faticato e non poco a conquistare il pubblico. È notizia di oggi, infatti, che Paramount+ ha cancellato dal proprio portfolio la terza stagione e non ne produrrà altre. Paramount, in generale, si è proprio tirata fuori da tutte le produzioni di Drag Race interrompendo anche le versioni di Brasile, Messico e Germania. Quest’ultime ora saranno prodotte direttamente da World Of Wonder, la casa di produzione che realizza l’originale RuPaul’s Drag Race per il servizio di streaming Wow Presents Plus. La World Of Wonder deciderà di accollarsi le spese di produzione anche della versione ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su biccy
  • Drag Race

    Lo scorso 22 marzo i profili social di Drag Race Italia, annunciando il passaggio da Discovery+ a Paramount, hanno aperto i casting per la terza stagione. Oggi, a un anno di distanza, tutto tace. Si ... (biccy)

  • Drag Race

    La fine della relazione con Tommaso Stanzani, la maturazione, il rapporto con i social, il nuovo impegno a Cortesie per gli ospiti. Dopo un 2023 particolarmente difficile, Tommaso Zorzi rompe il ... (vanityfair)

  • Drag Race

    La terza stagione di Drag Race Italia ha già incoronato da un bel po’ di tempo la sua vincitrice (nel dubbio, non vi faccio spoiler) e la domanda che tutti i fan si sono posti è solo una: ci sarà ... (biccy)

You better work – RPDR queen Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo makes one-night-only stop in Erie - She may have risen to fame with her iconic exit, but this Drag queen will be making an entrance in Erie in the coming weeks. Lola LeCroix, a Drag entertainer and Erie native, ...yourerie

Drag Race's Morphine wants to prove that Miami is a certified Drag capital - Morphine Love Dion had a great run on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, but that journey came to an end in episode 13 when she had to lip sync for her life against Sapphira Cristál and was asked to sashay ...out

Morphine Love Dion On Her ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exit And Repping Miami’s Latinx, Queer Community - Morphine Love Dion is the latest queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but not without some opinions about her exit. The makeup and lip sync queen seemed like a shoo-in to win the makeover ...yahoo

Video di Tendenza
Video Drag Race
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.