Drag Race Italia chiude | Paramount non rinnova per la quarta stagione

Lo scorso 22 marzo i profili social di Drag Race Italia, annunciando il passaggio da Discovery+ a Paramount, hanno aperto i casting per la terza stagione. Oggi, a un anno di distanza, tutto tace. Si ... (biccy)
La fine della relazione con Tommaso Stanzani, la maturazione, il rapporto con i social, il nuovo impegno a Cortesie per gli ospiti. Dopo un 2023 particolarmente difficile, Tommaso Zorzi rompe il ... (vanityfair)
La terza stagione di Drag Race Italia ha già incoronato da un bel po’ di tempo la sua vincitrice (nel dubbio, non vi faccio spoiler) e la domanda che tutti i fan si sono posti è solo una: ci sarà ... (biccy)
You better work – RPDR queen Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo makes one-night-only stop in Erie - She may have risen to fame with her iconic exit, but this Drag queen will be making an entrance in Erie in the coming weeks. Lola LeCroix, a Drag entertainer and Erie native, ...yourerie
Drag Race's Morphine wants to prove that Miami is a certified Drag capital - Morphine Love Dion had a great run on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16, but that journey came to an end in episode 13 when she had to lip sync for her life against Sapphira Cristál and was asked to sashay ...out
Morphine Love Dion On Her ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Exit And Repping Miami’s Latinx, Queer Community - Morphine Love Dion is the latest queen to sashay away from RuPaul’s Drag Race, but not without some opinions about her exit. The makeup and lip sync queen seemed like a shoo-in to win the makeover ...yahoo