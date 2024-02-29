Nine Perfect Strangers 2: Henry Golding raggiunge Nicole Kidman nel cast (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Le riprese della seconda stagione sono già in corso Con le riprese della Stagione 2 di Nine Perfect Strangers già iniziate, Henry Golding ha appena raggiunto Nicole Kidman e il resto del cast in un ruolo ancora tenuto segreto. Oltre a Golding, nel cast dei nuovi episodi sono presenti anche Dolly De Leon, Murray Bartlett, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Aras Aydin, Christine Baranski, King Princess, Annie Murphy e Lucas Englander. La storia La serie drammatica originale di Hulu è stata creata da David E. Kelley (che potrebbe tornare anche in Big Little Lies 3) con Nicole Kidman alla guida del cast e in veste di produttrice esecutiva. La storia segue Masha …Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Macchine da presa avviate per la seconda Stagione, nel cast anche Dolly De Leon e Murray Bartlett Secondo quanto riportato, le riprese della seconda Stagione ... (movieplayer)
