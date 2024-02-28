WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 – Review

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Ah, l’: l’ultima fermata del treno destinato ad arrivare a Wrestlemania, l’ultimo step in grado di scombinare, definire o consolidare piani nati alla Rumble. Contrariamente ad altri PLE di transizione EC può davvero costituire un punto creative realmente importante nel nostra anno accademico di ruestling: come sarà andata quest’anno? Brace yourselves guys, let’s begin! I I KICK OFF PRE SHOW i TAG TEAM MATCH Kabuki Warriors (c) vs Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (08:00) Un kickoff show con un match, robetta che non si ammirava da qualche tempo. L’unico motivo per il quale questo incontro è stato inserito (un po’ dal nulla) è la passerella concessa ad Indi Hartwell, beniamina di casa accolta come una vera e propria eroina, antipasto per ciò che sarebbe accaduto nel main event. Poco ...

WrestleMania 40: Update on WWE planning Ladder Matches for PLE: Elimination Chamber 2024 was the night where the Men's and ... The Maverick hit The Apex Predator with his pendant brass knuckles to cost him the WWE Chamber match win. Following this, the Wrestling ...mykhel

WWE Suing Texas Attorney General Over Release Of Royal Rumble 2023 Agreement: WWE has filed a lawsuit against Texas' Attorney General seeking to prevent their “proprietary information” about bidding for the Royal Rumble.ewrestlingnews

WWE RAW 02/26: Suspended NYPD Officer Shows the Aftermath of the Brutal Attack by Cody Rhodes: Paul Heyman showed up during Cody Rhodes’ match at the WWE RAW match to talk about the challenge Cody Rhodes issued to Dwayne Johnson on the Elimination Chamber episode of “The Grayson Waller Effect.” ...msn