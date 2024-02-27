WWE | The Rock risponderà alla sfida lanciata da Cody Rhodes venerdì a SmackDown

WWE The

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
WWE: The Rock risponderà alla sfida lanciata da Cody Rhodes venerdì a SmackDown (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Durante l’odierna puntata di Monday Night RAW Cody Rhodes è stato intervistato da Cathy Kelley nel backstage del bran rosso in merito al suo match previsto per la notte contro Grayson Waller. “The American Nightmare” è poi tornato a sottolineare la sfida lanciata a The Rock lo scorso weekend in quel di Elimination Chamber. In tal senso Cody ha dichiarato di aspettarsi una risposta proprio dal “People’s Champion” venerdì per un nuovo episodio di SmackDown. It's all about @GraysonWWE TONIGHT and @TheRock THIS FRIDAY for @CodyRhodes!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/DOkgmbHet2— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024 Cosa farà Rock? Accetterà la sfida uno contro uno ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

WWE: The Rock si crogiola per il sold-out di Smackdown, rivelate le sue prossime apparizioni

  • WWE The

    Nonostante stanotte tocchi a Raw tornare on the road in quel di San Josè, California, dopo quanto accaduto ad Elimination Chamber c’è davvero molta ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    Domani sarà il giorno di Elimination Chamber e da domenica quindi non ci sarà più nessuna tappa intermedia che ci separa da WrestleMania XL, o ... (zonawrestling)

  • WWE The

    La nota newsletter Ringside News ha rivelato come, fino alle ultime indiscrezioni ricevute attorno alle 18 del pomeriggio, molti membri della dirigenza ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

WWE 2K24 Game Update: CM Punk Confirmed for DLC After Fan Campaign: Once again proving that the power of fan support cannot be underestimated, CM Punk has clinched his spot as a playable character in the upcoming WWE 2K24 game. Punk, who has long been a polarizing ...msn

WWE Forced to Correct Error in Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Post Hyping Return on SmackDown With Roman Reigns & Bloodline: WWE watched over The Rock and rectified a small mistake, he made over social media. Nevertheless, it was not something specific to his current storyline, or was it We need to dig deeper for the ...msn

How to Watch Monday Night RAW: Stream WWE Live, TV Channel: Live stream Monday Night RAW on Fubo: Start with your free trial today! In those chamber matches, McIntyre came out on top in a brutal match over Bobby Lashley, LA Knight and Randy Orton while Lynch ...si

Video di Tendenza

Video WWE The
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.