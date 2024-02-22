Jacquemus e Nike | dalla collab una borsa dal design inequivocabile

Jacquemus Nike

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a vanityfair©

Fonte : vanityfair

Jacquemus: la borsa a forma di "baffo" della Nike è l'ultima invenzione del brand

Jacquemus e Nike, dalla collab una borsa dal design inequivocabile (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) La griffe di lusso e il brand americano questa volta lasciano da parte le scarpe per realizzare una borsa con le fattezze del tipico baffo del colosso dello sport. Sarà disponibile all'acquisto il 26 febbraio… ma bisogna essere rapidi per accaparrarsela
Leggi tutta la notizia su vanityfair

Altre Notizie

Jacquemus x Nike "The Swoosh Bag": Everything we know so far: Jacquemus x Nike "The Swoosh Bag," the most recent partnership between Jacquemus and Nike, is a prime example of how to blend fashion and sports innovatively. Nike's iconic Swoosh logo makes the purse ... msn

Air Jordan 1 High "Black Toe Reimagined" Confirmed for 2024: View article Jacquemus x Nike Are Releasing A £400 Swoosh Shaped Bag The latest product from Nike and Jacquemus' collaboration just released and we were blown away. Following on from a collection of ... thesolesupplier.co.uk

Jacquemus Teases Nike Collab With Swoosh Bag Campaign Starring Sha’Carri Richardson: Price and Collection Details: The fastest woman in the world fronts Jacquemus' campaign for the French label's forthcoming Nike collaboration. yahoo

Video di Tendenza

Video Jacquemus Nike
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.