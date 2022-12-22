VIMworld Mystery Boxes Will Reveal Rewards, Coveted Companions and Epic Prizes (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) LAS VEGAS, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/
VIMworld celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Store on BNB Smart Chain with the release of its 2022 Winter Collection of Boxes at an incredible 50% off retail price. The 2022 Winter Collection includes three different Boxes named: 'Joy', 'Ho Ho Ho', and 'Together', with Together being the most scarce and designed to commemorate the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Buyers who purchase a Box now Will be anxiously awaiting the Christmas release when Boxes can be opened. On that day, Boxes Will be opened to a VIMworld EGG (Electronically Gifted Goodie) with one of six different rarities. The luckiest owners Will be overjoyed to find a Legendary or Godly EGG with the best chance to hatch a top-level ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIMworld celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Store on BNB Smart Chain with the release of its 2022 Winter Collection of Boxes at an incredible 50% off retail price. The 2022 Winter Collection includes three different Boxes named: 'Joy', 'Ho Ho Ho', and 'Together', with Together being the most scarce and designed to commemorate the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Buyers who purchase a Box now Will be anxiously awaiting the Christmas release when Boxes can be opened. On that day, Boxes Will be opened to a VIMworld EGG (Electronically Gifted Goodie) with one of six different rarities. The luckiest owners Will be overjoyed to find a Legendary or Godly EGG with the best chance to hatch a top-level ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
VIMworld Mystery Boxes Will Reveal Rewards, Coveted Companions and Epic PrizesVIMworld celebrated the Grand Opening of its new Store on BNB Smart Chain with the release of its 2022 Winter Collection of Boxes at an incredible 50% off retail price. The 2022 Winter Collection ...
VIMworld MysterySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VIMworld Mystery