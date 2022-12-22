The Fabulous, la serie tv sudcoreana con Choi Min-ho e Chae Soo-bin (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) The Fabulous la serie tv in streaming dal 23 dicembre su Netflix+: trama, cast, quando esce, anticipazioni, episodi e trailer. Tvserial.it. Leggi su tvserial
The Fabulous serie tv, trama, cast, finale, dove è girato, location Marida Caterini
‘The Fabulous’ K-drama lives up to its titleHe summarizes the drama as “loving their own fashion, and being passionate about their love lives is the fashion and passion of The Fabulous.” He had an interesting way of directing the actors. Chae ...
The Fabulous, la serie tv sudcoreana con Choi Min-ho e Chae Soo-binThe Fabulous la serie tv in streaming dal 23 dicembre su Netflix+: trama, cast, quando esce, anticipazioni, episodi e trailer.
The FabulousSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Fabulous