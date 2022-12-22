POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR (Di giovedì 22 dicembre 2022) - The highly anticipated 2023 CALENDAR includes a new stop in Paris, a visit to sunny Cyprus and a return to favourite destinations ONCHAN, Isle of Man, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
POKERSTARS has today ANNOUNCEd the jam-packed live events schedule for 2023 EPT season. Including the return of many well-loved, prestigious locations and 2 brand-new STOPS on the TOUR, 2023 is set to be a big one! EPT ADDS GLAMOROUS NEW DESTINATION After a thrilling 2022, the 2023 European Poker TOUR (EPT) kicks off in February WITH EPT Paris at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, in partnership WITH Le Club Barrière Paris from February 15 to 26. Online satellites for Paris will go live on December 1, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
POKERSTARS has today ANNOUNCEd the jam-packed live events schedule for 2023 EPT season. Including the return of many well-loved, prestigious locations and 2 brand-new STOPS on the TOUR, 2023 is set to be a big one! EPT ADDS GLAMOROUS NEW DESTINATION After a thrilling 2022, the 2023 European Poker TOUR (EPT) kicks off in February WITH EPT Paris at the Hyatt Regency Paris Etoile, in partnership WITH Le Club Barrière Paris from February 15 to 26. Online satellites for Paris will go live on December 1, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/pokerstars - announce - full - ept - 2023 - calendar - with - exciting - new ...
POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE FULL EPT 2023 CALENDAR WITH EXCITING NEW STOPS ON THE TOUR...//mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/pokerstars - announce - full - ept - 2023 - calendar - with - exciting - new ... PokerStars: la storia del co-fondatore Isai Scheinberg, e del suo ... Forbes Italia
Caesars announces dates and schedule for 2023 edition of World Series of PokerCaesars Entertainment announced Monday the official date for the 54th annual World Series of Poker (WSOP), which is returning to the Las Vegas Strip at the Paris Las Vegas casino, and the soon-to-be ...
Le World Series of Poker annunciano le date della 54esima edizioneSi gioca al Paris e Horseshoe di Las Vegas, sulla Strip, dal 30 maggio al 18 luglio, ecco le date delle World Series of Poker.
POKERSTARS ANNOUNCESegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : POKERSTARS ANNOUNCE