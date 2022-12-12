LIBERTY Steel USA completes new debt raise (Di lunedì 12 dicembre 2022) - NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LIBERTY Steel USA has successfully raised a US$40m term loan with Eclipse Business Capital to refinance its existing term loan before its maturity in January 2023. In addition to the new term loan, LIBERTY Steel USA increased its existing ABL with Eclipse Business Capital from US$125m to US$150m, providing additional liquidity to the business so it can build on strong performance through 2022, including the successful restart of the Georgetown rod mill. For H1FY22 (Jan'22-Jun'22) the business recorded a revenue increase of 18% compared to H1 FY21 (Jan'21-Jun'21), while EBITDA increased by 97% for the same period. LIBERTY Steel USA is on course for its most profitable year as it continues to serve its customers with ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
