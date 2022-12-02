Natus Medical Incorporated to Acquire Micromed Holding SAS (Di venerdì 2 dicembre 2022) Exciting combination of product solutions will create a leading neurodiagnostic and neuromonitoring portfolio supported by an organization of knowledgeable and passionate experts. MIDDLETON, Wis., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Natus Medical Incorporated (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of Medical device solutions focused on the screening, diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders, has entered into a definitive agreement to Acquire Micromed Holding SAS ("Micromed Group" or "Micromed"), a global provider of neurophysiology solutions. The transaction is expected to close in early 2023, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals. The acquisition of Micromed ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
FreeWire Technologies Expands Leadership Team with Strategic Hires, Bolsters U.S. OperationsRecently, Mark served as Senior Director of Quality & Regulatory at Natus Medical in the Bay Area. Mark specializes in implementation, certification, and maintenance of quality systems for new ...
Borsa Usa: indici deboli, brilla TwitterNatus Medical +28,64%. ArchiMed ha messo sul piatto circa 1,2 miliardi di dollari in contanti per l'acquisto del produttore di dispositivi medici. L'offerta è pari a 33,50 dollari per azione in ... Mandarin va al controllo di Sidam-Btc Medical Europe, presieduta da Carlo Bonomi BeBeez
