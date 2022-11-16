PAC-MAN WORLD RE-PAC - DLCAnitta si unisce a The SimsUbisoft e Riot Games - progetto Zero Harm in CommsA$AP Rocky x Need for Speed UnboundPICO: offerte del Black Friday 2022Resident Evil 4 VR sarà incluso in Meta Quest 2Predator League 2022 by MediaWorld Tech VillageMonster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak l'aggiornamento 3 arriva il 24 novembreTUTTI IN CAMPO INSIEME A TOPOLINOTwitch presenta Leading Cultural ChangeUltime Blog

Yutong Ready to Support World' s Top Football Event in Qatar

Yutong Ready
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Commenta
Yutong Ready to Support World's Top Football Event in Qatar (Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Yutong Bus ("the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, has revealed details of its one-stop transportation solution for the upcoming spectacle of Football taking place in Qatar, in conjunction with the Event's official transport provider, Mowasalat.  1,500 Yutong buses will serve the Middle Eastern country for the global Football extravaganza that kicks off later this month. Of the buses, 888 battery electric buses will provide public transportation and shuttle services during the Event for officials, journalists, and fans of various countries going from venue to venue. "The company has been working on its electrification strategy for the past four years, and this project is the first of ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Yutong Bus: Yutong Ready to Support World's Top Football Event in Qatar

The 888 Yutong e-buses will bring green transportation to the world's biggest football event, and the Yutong Qatar service team is ready to provide an unprecedented green travel experience for fans ...

Yutong Ready to Support World's Top Football Event in Qatar

Yutong Bus ("the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, has revealed details of its one-stop transportation solution for the upcoming spectacle of football taking place in Qatar, ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Yutong Ready
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Yutong Ready Yutong Ready Support World Football