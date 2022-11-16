Yutong Ready to Support World' s Top Football Event in Qatar

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 16 novembre 2022) DOHA,, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/Bus ("the Company"), a leading global manufacturer of electric buses, has revealed details of its one-stop transportation solution for the upcoming spectacle oftaking place in, in conjunction with the's official transport provider, Mowasalat. 1,500buses will serve the Middle Eastern country for the globalextravaganza that kicks off later this month. Of the buses, 888 battery electric buses will provide public transportation and shuttle services during thefor officials, journalists, and fans of various countries going from venue to venue. "The company has been working on its electrification strategy for the past four years, and this project is the first of ...