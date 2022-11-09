House of Christmas | una serata speciale per celebrare il Natale più intimo

Leggi su vanityfair

(Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) Tra giochi, installazioni e selfie con Santa Claus è andato in scena lo show esclusivo dedicato alla nuova collezione di Intimissimi Uomo. In passerella, per festeggiare le proposte del brand di underwear dedicate alle festività imminenti, oltre alla moda tante performance e ospiti d'eccezione