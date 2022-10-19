NBA 2K23 - Stagione 2Battlefield 2042 - aggiornamento 2.2 HASBRO A LUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 Round One, tutti gli appuntamenti della terza edizioneFesteggia Halloween nel metaverso insieme a Paris HiltonFARMING SIMULATOR LEAGUE - CAMPIONATO MONDIALE: QUALIFICAZIONI FINALIPulizia intestinale: perché è importante farla?EA SPORTS - Women's Football SummitASUS: arrivano le schede madri AMD B650ARRIVA IL MONOPOLY MEGA MILANOUltime Blog

U S FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine | Adjuvanted as a Booster for Adults

FDA Grants
U.S. FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted as a Booster for Adults (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation Vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (NVX-CoV2373) has received Emergency use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to provide a first Booster dose at least six months after completion of primary vaccination with an authorized or approved COVID-19 Vaccine to individuals 18 years of age and older for whom an FDA-authorized mRNA bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccine is not accessible or clinically ...
