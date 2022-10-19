Overwatch 2 - 25 milioni di giocatori nei primi 10 giorniQuando è il Black Friday 2022?Tragedia sfiorata : Crolla aula magna Università CagliariEditing: l'importanza di convertire video a mp4Dragonflight - aggiornamenti delle patch pre-espansione dal 26 ottobreTHE SIMS PREPARA IL TERRENO PER IL FUTUROEA SPORTS F1 22 GRATUITO PER TUTTO IL WEEKENDNACON ACADEMY: IL TUO CONTENUTO PROTAGONISTAIl Gruppo LEGO presenta l'imponente Hulkbuster LEGO MarvelADOBE MAX: PER CREATIVE CLOUD E MOLTO ALTROUltime Blog

Saankhya Labs' SDR chipset powers innovative Next Gen ATSC designs from ADTH

Saankhya Labs
Saankhya Labs' SDR chipset powers innovative Next Gen ATSC designs from ADTH (Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) Gateways, Set-top boxes, HDMI devices and USB dongles powered by SL3000 BANGALORE, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET), today announced that ADTH, a leading communication solutions provider with offices in Atlanta, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei, has launched a series of NextGEN ATSC designs, powered by SL3000 - Saankhya's SDR (Software Defined Radio) based ATSC 3.0/1.0 demodulator chipset. These ready-to-manufacture designs will enable OEMs/ODMs to offer upgrade solutions, for millions of consumers in North America and South Korea to experience Next Generation ATSC 3.0 broadcasts, on their existing HDTV sets and ...
