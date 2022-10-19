Saankhya Labs' SDR chipset powers innovative Next Gen ATSC designs from ADTH

(Di mercoledì 19 ottobre 2022) Gateways, Set-top boxes, HDMI devices and USB dongles powered by SL3000 BANGALORE, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET), today announced that, a leading communication solutions provider with offices in Atlanta, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei, has launched a series ofGEN, powered by SL3000 -'s SDR (Software Defined Radio) based3.0/1.0 demodulator. These ready-to-manufacturewill enable OEMs/ODMs to offer upgrade solutions, for millions of consumers in North America and South Korea to experienceGeneration3.0 broadcasts, on their existing HDTV sets and ...

BENGALURU, India, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire 64.40% of shares ofPrivate Ltd. Bangalore ("") for INR 283.94 Cr in cash. The initial acquisition ofshares is expected to close within the next 90 days. Tejas Networks, upon procuring all ...

Saankhya Labs, a subsidiary of Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET), today announced that ADTH, a leading communication solutions provider with offices in Atlanta, Shanghai, Seoul, and Taipei, ...

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to secure a $2 billion deal from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to roll out its 4G and 5G services across the country. However, the final approvals from the ...