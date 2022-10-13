Dune: The Sisterhood, Indira Varma entra nel cast (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) L'attrice Indira Varma affiancherà Emily Watson e Shirley Henderson nel cast della serie Dune: The Sisterhood. La serie Dune: The Sisterhood, progetto ideato come prequel dei film diretti da Denis Villeneuve, ha trovato un'altra delle sue protagoniste: Indira Varma. L'attrice è il terzo nome annunciato tra gli interpreti dell'atteso progetto, prodotto per HBO Max che verrà realizzato in collaborazione con Legendary, dopo Emily Watson e Shirley Henderson. Dune: The Sisterhood racconterà la storia delle donne membri dell'Ordine Bene Gesserit che usano le loro abilità straordinarie per muoversi tra la politica e gli intrighi dell'Imperium, mentre portano avanti i loro piani che li porterà sull'enigmatico ...Leggi su movieplayer
Obi-Wan and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins the cast of HBO Max's Dune spin-offGame of Thrones and Obi-Wan star Indira Varma is the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, a new spin-off series from HBO Max. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Varma will play ...
‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma joins cast of ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’. According to Variety, Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her ...
