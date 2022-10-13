E' morto il 16enne giocatore di Basket dopo uno schianto con lo ...Hisense presenta una nuova gamma di microondePGA Tour 2K23 RecensioneMultiVersus - il roster si amplia con Ciuffo bianco, il leader dei ...Microsoft Ignite 2022: Cloud, AI, Sicurezza, Efficienza e ProduttivitàMeta Quest 2: un Halloween con i nuovi giochi Horror VRBelkin lancia la promozione cashback su un’ampia selezione di prodottiMARCELL JACOBS HA UN NUOVO AVVERSARIO, SI CHIAMA CASSIE ED E' GIA' ...Sopravvivi una notte in Rainbow Six Siege: Doktor’s CurseBlack Adam disponibile ora per Injustice 2 MobileUltime Blog

Dune | The Sisterhood | Indira Varma entra nel cast

Dune The
Dune: The Sisterhood, Indira Varma entra nel cast (Di giovedì 13 ottobre 2022) L'attrice Indira Varma affiancherà Emily Watson e Shirley Henderson nel cast della serie Dune: The Sisterhood. La serie Dune: The Sisterhood, progetto ideato come prequel dei film diretti da Denis Villeneuve, ha trovato un'altra delle sue protagoniste: Indira Varma. L'attrice è il terzo nome annunciato tra gli interpreti dell'atteso progetto, prodotto per HBO Max che verrà realizzato in collaborazione con Legendary, dopo Emily Watson e Shirley Henderson. Dune: The Sisterhood racconterà la storia delle donne membri dell'Ordine Bene Gesserit che usano le loro abilità straordinarie per muoversi tra la politica e gli intrighi dell'Imperium, mentre portano avanti i loro piani che li porterà sull'enigmatico ...
Obi-Wan and Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins the cast of HBO Max's Dune spin-off

Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan star Indira Varma is the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, a new spin-off series from HBO Max. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Varma will play ...

‘Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma joins cast of ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’

Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’. According to Variety, Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her ...
