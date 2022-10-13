Dune | The Sisterhood | Indira Varma entra nel cast

Il cast diSisterhood si è arricchito con l'arrivo di Indira Varma , già tra gli interpreti di show apprezzati come Game of Thrones, Carnival Row e recentemente Obi - Wan Kenobi. L'attrice avrà la ...La serieSisterhood , progetto ideato come prequel dei film diretti da Denis Villeneuve, ha trovato un'altra delle sue protagoniste: Indira Varma . L'attrice è il terzo nome annunciato tra gli ...Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan star Indira Varma is the latest to join the cast of Dune: The Sisterhood, a new spin-off series from HBO Max. According to Deadline (opens in new tab), Varma will play ...Game of Thrones’ star Indira Varma has been cast as Empress Natalya in ‘Dune: The Sisterhood’. According to Variety, Empress Natalya is a formidable royal who united thousands of worlds in her ...