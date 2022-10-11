RISULTATI: NJPW Declaration Of Power 10.10.2022 (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) I RISULTATI dello show andato in scena a Tokyo NJPW Declaration Of Power Lunedì 10 ottobre 2022 – Tokyo (Giappone) – Six Man Tag Team Match David Finlay, Ren Narita & Robbie Eagles battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) (7:28) – Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) battono TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) (9:58) – Six Man Tag Team Match Hikuleo, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Ryusuke Taguchi battono House Of Torture (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) w/Dick Togo (7:14) – United Empire (Great O’Khan & Jeff Cobb) w/Gideon Grey battono Bischamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) (10:09) – Eight Man Tag Team Match Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) battono United Empire (Aaron ...Leggi su zonawrestling
