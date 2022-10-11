PALLAVOLO MONDIALE FEMMINILE: UNA GSUPER ITALIA BATTE LA CINA E VOLA ...Need for Speed Unbound: uno sguardo alla direzione artisticaEA SPORTS PGA TOUR | Official Teaser TrailerXbox - nuovo controller Lunar Shift Special EditionThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Music from the Continent: biglietti ...ROCCAT Syn MAX Air, Cuffie da gaming di qualità premiumWarner Bros. Games - nuovo trailer di Gotham KnightsTwitch porta streamer e fan a San Diego per festeggiare la community ...PlayStation porta #laCasadeiPlayer a Lucca Comics&Games 2022 PRESS START - tutti i numeri della prima edizioneUltime Blog

Do you remember? – L’uomo delle feste: Sergio Brighenti (Di martedì 11 ottobre 2022) Do you remember? Sergio Brighenti e quel fantastico 1960/61: ecco perchè era lui L’uomo delle feste Sergio Brighenti, scomparso ieri all’età di 90 anni, ha vinto il titolo di capocannoniere nella stagione 1960-61 con la Sampdoria. Ma in quel mitico anno blucerchiato, lui fece qualcosa che è certamente irripetibile: ha segnato a Natale, il primo dell’anno e nel giorno di Pasqua. Quando gli altri facevano festa, lui rendeva felici i tifosi della Samp andando in gol. La serie inizia il giorno di Natale del 1960. Si gioca Juventus-Sampdoria ed è anche una sfida tra Sivori e Brighenti, che poi si contenderanno non solo la corona di re dei bomber, ma anche la maglia della Nazionale visto che l’argentino è stato italianizzato, togliendo ...
