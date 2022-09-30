ICCPP's Voice at GTNF: Technology Innovation and Digital Transformation Lead the Future of Vape Industry (Di venerdì 30 settembre 2022) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
On September 29th, 2022, the three-day Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum 2022 (GTNF) with the theme of "ACCESSING Innovation", successfully held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC,USA. ICCPP Group, a global benchmark company in electronic atomization, was invited to participate for the first time this year, and shared on stage a series of their research results in product Innovation, ceramic core Technology, biodegradable materials, etc. as an Industry representative. GTNF, founded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, since 2008, has always been committed to open dialogue and exchange of views among companies, investors, scientists, regulators, professionals, etc., to promote the Transformation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On September 29th, 2022, the three-day Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum 2022 (GTNF) with the theme of "ACCESSING Innovation", successfully held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington DC,USA. ICCPP Group, a global benchmark company in electronic atomization, was invited to participate for the first time this year, and shared on stage a series of their research results in product Innovation, ceramic core Technology, biodegradable materials, etc. as an Industry representative. GTNF, founded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, since 2008, has always been committed to open dialogue and exchange of views among companies, investors, scientists, regulators, professionals, etc., to promote the Transformation and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ICCPP's Voice at GTNF: Technology Innovation and Digital Transformation Lead the Future of Vape IndustryOn September 29th, 2022, the three-day Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum 2022 (GTNF) with the theme of "ACCESSING INNOVATION", successfully held ...
ICCPP VoiceSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ICCPP Voice