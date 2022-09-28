Modern Warfare II: la più grande Beta della storia di Call of DutyTHE KING OF FIGHTERS XV - Il DLC TEAM SAMURAI in arrivoMan of Medan e Little Hope - aggiornamento gratuito sulle Console ...NZXT annuncia la nuova scheda madre N7 Z790 ATXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 - DISPONIBILE IL CONTENUTO PUMPS N’ HOSESLogitech: arrivano mouse e tastiere 'Designed for Mac'GOOD GAME ITALIA - LE ABILITA' FUORI DAL GIOCOIntel Innovation - presentati i processori Intel Core di tredicesima ...Xbox Wireless Controller nuova variante mimetica Mineral CamoI servizi di SHADOW disponibili anche in ItaliaUltime Blog

ABILITY DIABETES GLOBAL - A Landmark RCT in the field of PCI for patients with DM | completes Enrolment

ABILITY DIABETES
ABILITY DIABETES GLOBAL - A Landmark RCT in the field of PCI for patients with DM, completes Enrolment (Di mercoledì 28 settembre 2022) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 ABILITY DIABETES-GLOBAL (ADG), is the World's largest Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT) for patients with DM (DIABETES Mellitus), comparing head-to-head the Sirolimus eluting stent , Abluminus DES+ (Concept Medical Inc.) with the XIENCE family of DES (Abbott Cardiovascular). DIABETES has been the Achilles heel for any vascular interventional procedures and there is a clinical need for adequately powered RCTs. The prospective, randomized, open-label, 2-arm parallel-group RCT has enrolled a mammoth 3050 diabetic patients. The RCT is steered by Prof. Roxana Mehran (Chairperson), Prof. Marie-Claude Morice (Medical Director), Prof. Alexandre Abizaid, Prof. Antonio Colombo & Prof. Shigeru Saito ...
