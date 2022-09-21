Reimagine growth with 5G -ready Comviva Digital Business Solutions Powered by the Microsoft Cloud (Di mercoledì 21 settembre 2022) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Comviva, the global leader in mobility Solutions, today announced BlueMarble 'Compact BSS', a comprehensive, Cloud-native, 5G-ready solution, that leverages Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365 and TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA). BlueMarble Compact BSS will bring CSPs to the forefront of platform economy - building services for a larger ecosystem faster and efficiently, making them available to enterprise customers as Cloud applications and generate additional revenues for CSPs. Comviva BlueMarble's speed and modularity, coupled with Microsoft Azure's security and scalability, will enable CSPs to quickly transition to a modern, open, and secured software-based ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Cognizant selected as Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's new Global Technology Services Partner..." said Manju Kygonahally, head of Communications, Media and Technology, Global Growth Markets, ... We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ...
VideoAmp CTO Tony Fagan Tapped to Take Expanded Role in Order to Continue Company's Mission to Lead Innovation In Measurement"We think this expanded role positions VideoAmp for continued growth in order to successfully ... The suite of tools and data enables marketers and media owners to reimagine the way brand marketing and ...
Reimagine growth with 5G -ready Comviva Digital Business Solutions Powered by the Microsoft CloudComviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced BlueMarble 'Compact BSS', a comprehensive, cloud-native, 5G-ready ...
Cost of inaction is higher than cost of acting: Alan Jope, Global Chief Executive Officer, UnileverThe world has quite successfully survived, then revived and now thrived by finding opportunities in the recent disruptions. With it came a sense of urgency to ideate, improvise and innovate, to nurtur ...
