GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with record capacity | accelerating world' s digital economy

GITEX GLOBAL
GITEX GLOBAL 2022 takes over Dubai with record capacity, accelerating world's digital economy (Di martedì 20 settembre 2022) Dubai, UAE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/

The GLOBAL digital economy is in full velocity mode, embracing the return of the world's largest, most inclusive tech and start-up event, taking place from 10-14 October, with unrivalled record capacity, its continued expansion fuelling the installation of three additional sold-out halls at the Dubai world Trade Centre. GITEX GLOBAL 2022 will host over 4,500 companies and 100,000-plus attendees from 170 countries, spanning 26 halls and two million sq. ft., matching the scale of 33 football fields. This GLOBAL line-up of companies and start-ups will showcase ground-breaking ...
Gitex Global 2022 to begin on October 10 in Dubai

As the curious audience attempts to make sense of the real versus virtual world we are creating, Gitex Global takes the helm in partnering with global tech leaders to empower, ...
