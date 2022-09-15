The Rings of Power (Gli anelli del potere) è un insulto ai fan (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) Amazon ha cercato di chiudere ogni critica al suo terribile prequel de Il Signore degli anelli A poche ore dall’uscita di The Rings of Power, la nuova serie prequel de Il Signore degli anelli su Amazon Prime Video, Amazon ha compiuto il passo straordinario di sospendere tutti gli ascolti dello show. La reazione del pubblico, è giusto dire, non è stata L'articolo proviene da KontroKultura. Leggi su kontrokultura (Di giovedì 15 settembre 2022) Amazon ha cercato di chiudere ogni critica al suo terribile prequel de Il Signore degliA poche ore dall’uscita di Theof, la nuova serie prequel de Il Signore deglisu Amazon Prime Video, Amazon ha compiuto il passo straordinario di sospendere tutti gli ascolti dello show. La reazione del pubblico, è giusto dire, non è stata L'articolo proviene da KontroKultura.

Code2Works : @LaBombetta76 Articolo uscito stanotte! - gogoyokai : il fatto che in the rings of power pronunciano i nomi dei personaggi in modo completamente diverso di come li pronu… - Curlywriter31 : RT @JMCLuigi: Dopo 4 episodi mi sento di dire che House of the dragon > the rings of power. HOD a livello di storia è nettamente più intere… - Voormas : prima metà della prima puntata di The Rings Of Power e devo dire la verità... - purple_lady18 : Comunque metà dei meme e tweet virali dai vari fandom, tipo house of the dragon e rings of power, sono tratti da tv… -