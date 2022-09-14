THQ Nordic sarà al Tokyo Game Show 2022Demon Dagger Appare in For Honor’s Year 6 Season 3NVIDIA e il meglio della tecnologia Back to SchoolAL VIA IL “GIOCO PER SEMPRE AWARD” 2022Ecco le nuove veline Striscia la notizia Cosmary e AnastasiaLaura Pausini non canta Bella Ciao : Non usatemi per propaganda ...UBISOFT ANNUNCIA THE DIVISION 2 SEASON 10Cattura lo stile con Xiaomi 12 LiteLogitech presenta Brio 500 e Zone Vibe, webcam e cuffie per il lavoro ...Palladium per Destiny 2: La Regina dei SussurriUltime Blog

Robert Virves vince nel JWRC e vola nel WRC2 2023

Robert Virves
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a rallyeslalom©

zazoom
Commenta
Robert Virves vince nel JWRC e vola nel WRC2 2023. (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) Il pilota estone vince il titolo riservato agli Junior e vola nel WRC2 Open 2023. All’irlandese Brian Hoy il titolo riservato ai navigatori. Parla estone lo Junior WRC 2022: il campionato riservato ai migliori talenti incorona Robert Virves suo Re. Il classe 2000, conquista l’alloro iridato al termine di una stagione corsa sul filo dei Source
Leggi su rallyeslalom

twitterrallyssimo : Si comincia coi primi campioni stagionali...Robert Virves vince il WRC Junior -

Le prestazioni della Ford Fiesta Rally3 impressionano al Rally Croazia (battendo anche le Rally1)

Inoltre all'undicesimo posto di quella PS11 da 15,85 km si è posizionata un'altra Fiesta Rally3, guidata da Robert Virves , ed anche lui in quel contesto meglio di Rovanpera. Il tutto in condizioni ...

Junior WRC | Svelati i partecipanti all'edizione 2022, la prima sulle Rally3

Presenti anche Robert Virves , il campione britannico Junior 2021 William Creighton e qualche novità, come il keniota McRae Kimathi , attuale detentore del titolo African Junior su Fiesta Rally3 ... Robert Virves vince nel JWRC e vola nel WRC2 2023.  RS RALLYSLALOM E OLTRE

WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: The Good, The Bad and an intra team squabble

The Acropolis Rally is renowned as one of the World Rally Championship’s true tests of attrition. Last weekend’s Greek classic served up another slog for survival that delivered the most unexpected of ...

Virves becomes first Estonian Junior WRC Champion

Robert Virves has made history by winning Acropolis Rally Greece to become the 2022 FIA Junior WRC Champion after a thrilling title fight that went down to the wire. Virves wins a career-boosting ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Robert Virves
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Robert Virves Robert Virves vince JWRC vola