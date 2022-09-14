Robert Virves vince nel JWRC e vola nel WRC2 2023. (Di mercoledì 14 settembre 2022) Il pilota estone vince il titolo riservato agli Junior e vola nel WRC2 Open 2023. All’irlandese Brian Hoy il titolo riservato ai navigatori. Parla estone lo Junior WRC 2022: il campionato riservato ai migliori talenti incorona Robert Virves suo Re. Il classe 2000, conquista l’alloro iridato al termine di una stagione corsa sul filo dei Source Leggi su rallyeslalom
rallyssimo : Si comincia coi primi campioni stagionali...Robert Virves vince il WRC Junior -
Le prestazioni della Ford Fiesta Rally3 impressionano al Rally Croazia (battendo anche le Rally1)Inoltre all'undicesimo posto di quella PS11 da 15,85 km si è posizionata un'altra Fiesta Rally3, guidata da Robert Virves , ed anche lui in quel contesto meglio di Rovanpera. Il tutto in condizioni ...
Junior WRC | Svelati i partecipanti all'edizione 2022, la prima sulle Rally3Presenti anche Robert Virves , il campione britannico Junior 2021 William Creighton e qualche novità, come il keniota McRae Kimathi , attuale detentore del titolo African Junior su Fiesta Rally3 ... Robert Virves vince nel JWRC e vola nel WRC2 2023. RS RALLYSLALOM E OLTRE
WRC Acropolis Rally Greece: The Good, The Bad and an intra team squabbleThe Acropolis Rally is renowned as one of the World Rally Championship’s true tests of attrition. Last weekend’s Greek classic served up another slog for survival that delivered the most unexpected of ...
Virves becomes first Estonian Junior WRC ChampionRobert Virves has made history by winning Acropolis Rally Greece to become the 2022 FIA Junior WRC Champion after a thrilling title fight that went down to the wire. Virves wins a career-boosting ...
Robert VirvesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Robert Virves