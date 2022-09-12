EpiVax Secures Additional Funding from FDA for Immunogenicity Risk Assessment for Biosimilar Products (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/
EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce the award of a two-year, $2 million grant from the FDA's Office of Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to validate a method for Immunogenicity Risk Assessment of host cell proteins (HCP) for improving Biosimilar product development and assessing product interchangeability (# U01FD007760). The research will commence in September 2022 and conclude in August 2024. Biosimilars are biological Products, produced using a novel process, that have been demonstrated to be Biosimilar with an FDA-approved biological product. No clinically meaningful differences may be present in comparison to the reference product. The number ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
