EpiVax Secures Additional Funding from FDA for Immunogenicity Risk Assessment for Biosimilar Products

EpiVax Secures Additional Funding from FDA for Immunogenicity Risk Assessment for Biosimilar Products (Di lunedì 12 settembre 2022) PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/

EpiVax, Inc. ("EpiVax") is pleased to announce the award of a two-year, $2 million grant from the FDA's Office of Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to validate a method for Immunogenicity Risk Assessment of host cell proteins (HCP) for improving Biosimilar product development and assessing product interchangeability (# U01FD007760). The research will commence in September 2022 and conclude in August 2024. Biosimilars are biological Products, produced using a novel process, that have been demonstrated to be Biosimilar with an FDA-approved biological product. No clinically meaningful differences may be present in comparison to the reference product. The number ...
