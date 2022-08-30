LIMIT BREAK RAISES $200 MILLION DOLLARS (Di martedì 30 agosto 2022) - PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/
LIMIT BREAK Inc., a company founded by Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, announces it has raised $200 MILLION DOLLARS in investment capital from Buckley Ventures, Standard Crypto, and Paradigm Ventures. LIMIT BREAK, known for the DigiDaigakuNFT collection, also raised from investors including FTX, Coinbase Ventures, Anthos Capital, SV Angel, and Shervin Pishevar. "We have the perfect partners, perfect investors, and perfect team in place to bring the gaming industry into a new era," announced Leydon. Nakagawa and Leydon are known for founding Machine Zone with its splashy advertising featuring celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenneger, Mariah Carey, and Kate Upton, and its #1 top grossing titles including Game of War, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
